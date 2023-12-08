Get the latest farming news from our news team.

On this week's podcast, we hear about how over 18,600 farmers will be hit with at least a three-month delay to their ACRES co-operation payments.

These payments are expected to total around €100m, with the Department of Agriculture saying they will be paid in February 2024.

ACRES general farmers have also been hit with a delay to their payments, which the Department says will begin to issue on Monday 18 December.

There are approximately 28,000 farmers due to receive ACRES general payments.

We also hear that farmers could be granted a one-year reprieve from peatland rules, which were expected to come into place next month.

Also on the podcast, we hear about an official visit from China to discuss beef access and about the demand for hams from butchers around the country in the lead-up to Christmas.