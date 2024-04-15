In this week's podcast we highlight the impact the weather has had on mart sales, milk supply and the tillage sector.
Cattle sales are down €88/head, major processors are reporting drops of 8% to 10% in milk supply and the tillage sector is still at a sowing standstill.
We also discuss how our first Renewables Roadshow event https://www.farmersjournal.ie/news/news/renewables-roadshow-how-to-register-811606 went in Cork on Tuesday and what Met Éireann has said about weather patterns into the future.
To listen, see below:
