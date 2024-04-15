Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's podcast we highlight the impact the weather has had on mart sales, milk supply and the tillage sector.

Cattle sales are down €88/head, major processors are reporting drops of 8% to 10% in milk supply and the tillage sector is still at a sowing standstill.

We also discuss how our first Renewables Roadshow event https://www.farmersjournal.ie/news/news/renewables-roadshow-how-to-register-811606 went in Cork on Tuesday and what Met Éireann has said about weather patterns into the future.

