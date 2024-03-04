Around 400 students attended the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event on Tullamore Farm last week. \ Philip Doyle

Over 900 students visited farms in Donegal, Tipperary and Offaly last week as part of Agri Aware’s farm walk and talk series.

The week kicked off in Donegal on Tuesday last, where Peter Lynch and his family welcomed 240 students on to their beef and tillage farm.

This was followed on Wednesday by Gurteen College, which welcomed 310 students on to the farm.

To finish off the week, the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration Tullamore Farm hosted around 400 students on Thursday.

Talks and demonstrations were delivered to Leaving Certificate agricultural science students by the Agri Aware team, who were joined by Teagasc, the Irish Farmers Journal, Grassland Agro, Arrabawn Co-op, ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, Tirlán and MSD Animal Health.

'Brilliant start'

Speaking at the conclusion of week one of the series, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said: “It’s been a brilliant start to the Agri Aware farm walk and talk series for 2024.

“We met over 900 students over the course of three days and the feedback from students and teachers has been excellent thus far.

“The Agri Aware team, event partners and patrons came together to really put on fantastic, interactive, engaging talks and demonstrations that have provided students with practical knowledge – and, from speaking to some students, a desire to pursue a career in the agriculture industry,” he said.

Agri Aware will host four more walk and talk events in Clonakilty, Salesian and Mountbellew agricultural colleges this week.