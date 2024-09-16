The Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, hosting 50 agri-tech exhibitors, is located at Block 3, Row 23, Stand 557, at the National Ploughing Championships. / Donal O' Leary

Nine Irish agri-tech companies have been shortlisted for Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena competition final at the National Ploughing Championships.

The live competition will take place on Tuesday 17 September in Rathiniska with three awards up for grabs, including a €10,000 prize for ‘Start-Up Innovator of the Year’.

A dosing gun designed to reduce medicine usage, a smart weighing scales which utilises AI and image analysis to analyse animal performance and growth plus and solutions focused on reducing methane emissions are just some of the products in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke said that “innovation and the need to be agile has never been more important” for the agricultural sector.

“I would like to commend this year’s participants in this landmark exhibition platform and thank them for their contribution towards future-proofing this sector for generations to come.”

Live pitch

This year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena has a focus on ‘innovations for future generations’.

Three companies have been named as finalists in each of the three categories: Start-Up Innovator of the Year, Innovation Arena Champion and Green Impact Award.

A total of nine Irish-owned agri-tech companies will be tasked with delivering a live pitch in front of a panel of judges.

The winners will be announced by Minister Burke at an awards ceremony following the live pitching event.

Congratulating all the finalists and exhibitors in this year’s Innovation Arena, NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “The Innovation Arena continues to be a popular attraction on site every year, with visitors, buyers and members of the public all keen to learn and see the cutting-edge solutions for Irish agri-tech companies.”

Irish agri-tech

The Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, hosting 50 agri-tech exhibitors, is located at Block 3, Row 23, Stand 557, at the National Ploughing Championships.

The tent will give the opportunity for 80 international buyers from 20 global markets to meet with Irish companies.

The Irish agri-tech sector employs more than 4,700 people here and such Irish-owned companies generated sales of almost €1.6bn in 2023, with exports accounting for €1bn.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said Irish agri innovators are truly shaping the sector globally.

“It is their innovations and solutions which are driving efficiencies and helping to address global challenges by meeting growing demands for food, safeguarding our planet for future generations and ensuring farm families have good livings.

“We believe that Irish-owned enterprises can, over time, be the prime driver of the Irish economy and Irish agri-tech companies and farm families will have an important role to play in that shared ambition.”

Finalists

The finalists who will pitch for the Start-Up Innovator of the Year Award are BovinePlus by Reap Interactive, Cotter Agritech and RT Sales Ltd.

Grassland Agro, Easyfix and Brandon Bioscience are the three finalists for the Green Impact Award, while Dairymaster, Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Ltd and Mastek are the three companies shortlisted for the Innovation Arena Champion Award.