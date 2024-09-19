Those at the event basked in three days of glorious sunshine in Ratheniska.

The total attendance across the three days of Ploughing 2024 was 244,000, with 78,000 flowing through the gates on the final day of the event in Laois.

Numbers on the final day of 2024 were up 15,500 compared with 2023.

Those at the event basked in three days of glorious sunshine in Ratheniska.

National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh said that the overall mood for this year’s Ploughing was incredibly buoyant and positive.

“With so much for visitors to enjoy from quality livestock and serious machinery to fashion, celebrities, influencers and sports stars galore, there was something for every member of the family to enjoy,” she said.

Politics

Both the Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin attended the event on Thursday.

The Taoiseach commented that farming is not a hobby, but in fact the backbone of the rural economy.

On the Irish Farmers Journal stand, the Tánaiste pulled no punches on funding for farmers, stating that if Europe wants to separate food production from the climate change agenda, then it needs to “pony up” with supports.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is “very much considering” a farm retirement scheme and that the commission on generational renewal, once established, is expected to look into such a scheme.

Meanwhile, his counterpart at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that the rising demand for certified organic livestock feed is sending a strong message to tillage farmers that they will have markets for grain if they choose to convert.

Ploughing 2025

Attention now turns to the 2025 event and where the location will be. There was widespread speculation on Thursday that the Ploughing would be returning to Tullamore.

The location of next year’s event is expected to be announced in the coming weeks by the NPA.