The public exhibition will be held at the Drumshallon Forge Heritage Centre from 2pm to 7pm on 1 December.

French renewable energy developer EDF Renewables is inviting the public to learn more about its proposed Kellystown Wind Farm at a public exhibition in the Drumshallon Forge Heritage Centre, Co Louth, on 1 December.

The project, located approximately 8km north of Drogheda, will consist of up to five turbines with tip heights of up to 180m.

Together, these turbines will have a generating capacity of around 30MW, enough to power approximately 22,000 homes.

Application

Following consultations with the local community, they intend to submit a planning application and an environmental impact assessment peport in support of the project to Louth County Council in the first quarter of 2024.

Pending planning permission, the wind farm is expected to become operational in 2028.

The project will also include access tracks, a substation, a battery storage facility, a temporary construction compound, a permanent meteorological mast, underground cabling and a grid connection linking the wind farm to the national electricity grid.

Community fund

Head of development at EDF Renewables Ireland Jenny Howard said: “The exhibition allows us to share detailed project information and progress to date with the local community.

"Our team has conducted thorough studies in the areas of environmental impact, geotechnical analysis and habitat assessment, and residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide feedback on our proposals.”

EDF Renewables Ireland states that if the project receives planning permission and is constructed, a community benefit fund will be established to support local initiatives and activities.

Public exhibition

It will feature information about the project and the completed environmental surveys to date, photo montages illustrating the visual impact of the turbines from local viewpoints, details of the project timeline and information on other aspects of wind energy.