There is a lot that is hard to understand about the recent straw chopping debacle. Firstly, as we go to press, we know that negotiations with the farm organisations are ongoing since last Thursday and we still have no resolution.

This is despite the fact that farmers are harvesting. Secondly, the timing and delivery of the announcement to farmers makes a mockery of meaningful engagement with farmers that were adhering to scheme rules since last autumn.

Thirdly, all crops that are part of the scheme or that were part of the scheme seem to be bundled into the one category. This is despite the fact that some oaten and rapeseed straw will do little or nothing for a fodder scarcity next winter.

Also if rapeseed crops have been treated, we understand they can’t be baled as the subsequent dung should not be spread on grassland.

Farmers need clarity and really they needed it last week. I wonder is the relative demise of the tillage sector weakened by scale and smaller numbers of farmers making it an easy target?

Whatever happens, as a principle, trust in the Department and minister on upcoming schemes is in serious trouble given tillage farmers were acting in good faith since last autumn.

TB numbers on the rise once more

It’s no surprise that the most recent statistics for TB reactors up to June 2024 have seen another rise.

There isn’t a rural parish across the country that isn’t embroiled in this expensive TB debacle.

The number of reactors when we evaluate a like-for-like comparison is up 28% compared to the year before.

The annual spending continues to rise to over €75 million per year and the results of this eradication scheme are going in the wrong direction. Something has to change.

