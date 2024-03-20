The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has confirmed that it is in negotiations with a number of potential new sponsors for the annual brown bread baking competition.

It comes following the decision by Aldi not to renew its sponsorship at the Ploughing for 2024.

“NPA are sorry to see the end of a very successful partnership with Aldi, however 13 years was a particularly long sponsor deal especially with a multinational company,” Anna Marie McHugh, assisting managing director with the NPA, said.

A spokesperson for Aldi said that after a highly successful 13-year partnership, it has taken the decision not to renew its sponsorship with the National Ploughing Association.

“Our team, customers, and suppliers are immensely proud to have been an active supporter of this truly unique event which represents so much of what is good about Irish life. Now is the right time in our strategic growth journey to pursue new partnership opportunities.

“We wish the National Ploughing Association continued success and look forward to wearing our famous blue Stetsons as visitors to many more ploughing championships into the future.”

FBD Insurance confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it would be continuing its sponsorship of Europe’s largest outdoor event in September.

Bookings

McHugh added that applications for the exhibition space at this year’s event will be live in the next few days and NPA will be releasing details of a number of new additions to the Ploughing across the livestock, sustainability and food sectors. Ploughing 2024 returns to Ratheniska and will take place from 17 to 19 September.