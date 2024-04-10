A suicide prevention event is taking place in Clare on 16 April.

Farmers in Clare are being asked to attend a suicide prevention event in the county.

The event takes place on Tuesday 16 April at The Inn in Dromoland.

It has been organised by Sheila McMahon, a mental health counsellor.

Speakers on the night will include Dr Mary Honan, Bishop Fintan Monahan, local election candidate Pat Barry, and an IFA representative.

Positive change

“This event is about moving away from silence and using our voices to create positive change,” McMahon said.

The event will begin at 8pm and finish around 10pm.

Admission on the night is €15 cash at the door, which will raise money for mental health support in the county.