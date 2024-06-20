The prices quoted in the IFA Farm Forestry Timber Market Report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills. \ Donal O' Leary

The price received by farmers for all timber products remained stable during the second quarter of this year, according to an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) survey.

IFA farm forestry chair Jason Fleming said the IFA timber price survey from April to June 2024 shows no major change in prices received across all timber products.

“Timber prices have been stable in the first half of 2024 with prices signalling a steady market demand,” Fleming said.

The forestry chair added that the stability in the Irish timber market reflects broader trends across the EU and global markets, which remained balanced without any major disruptions.

“There is some variation in prices around the country and it is important for farmers to look around to optimise their return,” he said.

Prices

The roadside prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber were:

Pulpwood: €36-€40/t

Stakewood: €42-€52/t

Palletwood: €48-€66/t, depending on the length produced

Sawlogs: €88-€100/t

The prices quoted in the IFA Farm Forestry Timber Market Report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills.

The IFA timber price survey can be accessed here.