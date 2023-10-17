Students had a selection of ‘meat-free’ food options to choose from at Trinity College on Monday. \ Philip Doyle

Catering services at Trinity College Dublin offered solely vegan lunch options for students on Monday.

The measure, rolled out as part of the university’s climate action week, saw no meat or dairy options available for lunch at the campus’s main canteen restaurant.

Students had a selection of ‘meat-free’ food options to choose from only, including vegan sausage rolls, vegetable curry and vegetable chow mein.

A poster designed to promote the lunch options included the college’s official logo and the tagline “one meal can make a world of a difference”.

Oat milk

In a previous social media post in late September, the catering services encouraged students and those working at the college to consume more oat milk, rather than dairy milk.

“Plant-based milk alternatives are available with no extra charges across all our catering outlets,” the post read.