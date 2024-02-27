In response to the high demand for pedigree dairy stock, the IHFA has announced two pedigree sales for calved heifers and service age breeding bulls. /Maria Kelly

In response to the high demand for pedigree dairy stock, the IHFA has announced two pedigree sales for calved heifers and service age breeding bulls. This year, the demand for pedigree livestock has surged significantly with a substantial shipment of Irish pedigree heifers to North Africa helping to heighten this demand.

IHFA Pure Protein Sale 2024

Date: Friday, 8 March 2024

Venue: Mid Tipperary Livestock Mart, Thurles

Auctioneers: Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Auctioneers

Mid Tipperary Livestock Mart, Thurles is set to host the IHFA Pure Protein Sale on Friday, 8 March. In collaboration with the esteemed Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Auctioneers, this sale promises to be a showcase of high EBI Heifers in milk. As standard, all entries must be pedigree registered with a minimum EBI of €220. Heifer dams must have a minimum of 500kgs combined Fat and Protein (total solids in one lactation) and greater than 3.6% Protein.

Entries close Friday 23 February with entry forms available from the IHFA website.

IHFA Premier bull and heifer sale 2024

Date: Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Venue: Kilmallock Livestock Mart

Auctioneers: Denis Barrett Auctioneers

This year's highly anticipated IHFA Premier Sale introduces an exciting twist with a new venue and format, featuring the inclusion of calved pedigree heifers. In collaboration with auctioneer, Denis Barrett, Kilmallock Mart is set to be a hive of activity for pedigree trading on Wednesday 27 March.

Premier Bull Show and Sale

Building upon the success of last year's sale, where the highest bid reached €5,400 and three entries exceeded €5,000, the IHFA eagerly anticipates the opportunities that the new location will unveil.

All bulls will be pre-inspected before the sale.