I see that two farmers in the US have been sentenced for tampering with rain gauges.

Why would they do this, you might ask?

The Colorado ranchers were sentenced to pay $6.6m after they damaged rain gauges in an effort to get paid for a worsening drought. The 72- and 62-year-olds also received short prison sentences of two and six months, respectively.

I’m sure there are many of you reading this wondering if you could get similar Government support for the worsening rain here.