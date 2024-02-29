Frost is expected over the weekend. / Donal O'Leary

Friday

Met Éireann expects rain and some sleet across north Leinster and Ulster, with the possibility of some snow in hilly areas and with these conditions to spread south into the afternoon.

The northwest should turn drier after these morning showers pass.

Some isolated thunderstorms are possible, the national forecaster has said.

Temperatures will remain cold and are not expected to exceed 3°C to 6°C as the day becomes blustery, before dropping to as low as -1°C overnight.

Saturday

There will be no major warmth on Saturday, with afternoon highs similar to those expected on Friday, according to Met Éireann.

The night will again turn cold and showery, with some areas possibly seeing hail or sleet.

Sunday

It is anticipated that Sunday will see sunny spells and warmer temperatures than previous days, with showers remaining isolated.

However, Met Éireann has said there could be frost and icy patches as temperatures dip overnight.

