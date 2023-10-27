Friday will be another showery day, with further widespread and heavy, possibly thundery, showers.

Friday

Friday will be another showery day, with further widespread and heavy, possibly thundery, showers. Highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°C in moderate southeasterly winds, fresher along south and east coasts.

There will be showers that will persist overnight, heavy and possibly thundery in places. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 9°C in light southeast breezes.

Saturday

On Saturday, there will be further scattered heavy showers with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be of 11°C to 13°C in light southeast breezes.

Showers will continue for a time overnight on Saturday, followed with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C, with light to moderate southeast winds.

Sunday

Sunday will see more organised bands of heavy, persistent rain move in across the country.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in variable winds, fresh in places.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at some important scheme deadlines coming up this week and how to avoid vermin issues during the winter months.

Sheep management

With breeding well underway on farms, care needs to be taken that grass supplies are not negatively affected by remaining store lambs, while the clean livestock policy also needs to remembered, Darren Carty writes.

Tillage management

Most tillage farmers had to stop planting due to wet weather and cannot carry out fieldwork at present, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan looks at the merits of milking on this backend and what to expect from the talks at Dairy Day.