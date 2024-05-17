PJ Crotty and Adrian O'Sullivan of Crotty Agri, Skeheen, Mitchelstown, picking up first-cut silage for Liam Roche, Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Friday

It will be cloudy and misty in the east and south at first this Friday, with patchy rain and drizzle, Met Éireann has said.

It will be drier elsewhere, with sunny spells and brighter skies will gradually extend into most areas later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 14°C to 20°C, the best values inland during sunny spells.

Northeasterly winds will be no more than moderate over land, fresher along Atlantic fringes.

Friday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy, but with a lot of dry weather and just an isolated shower or two.

Saturday

Overall, Met Éireann has said there will be a good deal of dry weather on Saturday, with just a few light showers mainly in the south and east.

There will be some bright or sunny intervals too, with the best of the prolonged sunny spells in the evening.

Highest temperatures are forecast to generally range from 17°C to 21°C, but it will be a little cooler in the north and northwest, with a light or moderate northerly breeze.

Saturday night looks set to be mainly dry with clear spells and a few mist and fog patches about.

Sunday

A mostly dry day is forecast on Sunday, with sunny spells with just an isolated shower possible in the northwest.

Temperatures will reach highs of up to 21°C or 22°C with light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells, a few mist and fog patches about, Met Éireann said, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C in light variable breezes.

Next week

Monday looks set to be mainly dry at first, with sunny spells. However, by afternoon, a few showers will break out, most frequent in the west.

Some of the showers could turn heavy and thundery through the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 21°C, with light to moderate southeast winds forecast.

Current indications suggest that there will be further showers or longer spells of rain out to midweek, with the ongoing risk of thunderstorms.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at silage quality and late BISS applications.

Sheep

For sheep farmers, Darren Carty looks at the upcoming National Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline, demand for Eid al-Adha and grass management.

Dairy

In the dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan looks at the costs involved in sourcing additional silage and spreading fertiliser.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh takes a look at spring cereals, aphids and winter crops in the tillage notes.