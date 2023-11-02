The Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast and Irish Country Living magazine have been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Irish Journalism Awards.

The prestigious awards celebrate the best in Irish journalism and feature a total of 23 categories.

The Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast has been shortlisted in the Podcast of the Year category.

The podcast was created by young journalists in the Irish Farmers Journal team for young people in the agricultural industry.

The podcast covers all sectors of Irish farming and is very popular with young farmers. You can listen to a selection of Young Stock Podcast episodes here.

The podcast is up against the Irish Sun’s Kinahan Podcast, the Irish Daily Star’s Untouchable: How Katie Taylor Changed The World, the Irish Daily Star’s Shattered Lives, The Irish Times’ The Women’s Podcast and the Journal’s Redacted Lives.

Irish Country Living

Irish Country Living, the magazine published every week with the Irish Farmers Journal, has been shortlisted in the Magazine of the Year category at this year’s awards.

It is not new territory for the Irish Country Living team. At the 2021 awards, the magazine took home the Magazine of the Year title.

The Business Post Magazine, The Irish Times Magazine, the Business Post’s Food and Wine Magazine, the Sunday Times Magazine and the Irish Examiner’s Weekend have also been nominated in this category.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which takes place on 15 November.