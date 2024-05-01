A busy two weeks lies ahead of advisers and farmers with up to 50% of Basis Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications still to be submitted. The latest figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture show that 61,287 applications were submitted as of 28 April 2024.

It is likely that a significant number of applications have been submitted since this date but with approximately 128,000 applications submitted annually there is still a significant workload to be completed before the deadline on 15 May 2024.

The majority of farmers who have submitted a BISS application have also applied to the Eco Scheme with 59,666 applications submitted as of 28 April 2024.

The Department of Agriculture have a few remaining BISS clinics taking place over the next week. A clinic takes place in the Department offices in Cavan on Thursday 2 May while clinics next week take place in the Minella Hotel, Clonmel, Tipperary on Tuesday 7 May, the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Cork on Wednesday 8 May and in Department offices, Clonakilty, Cork on Thursday 9 May. All take place from 10am to 4.30pm.

Shearing courses

The Irish Sheep Shearers Association is hosting a shearing judging event in Delvin, Co. Westmeath on Monday 6 May from 9:30am-4pm. The event will be delivered by Tom Dunne and George Graham. If interested, please contact 0877654312. The association is also holding shearing training on 15 and 16 May in Sligo and more info is available on their facebook page.

Meanwhile a ‘friends and sponsors’ launch night is being held for the Kepak All Ireland and All Nations Sheep shearing on Friday 3 May in the Malt House Bar, Mountbellew, Co Galway at 8pm.

Attendance is free. The shearing is taking place on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June in Mountbellew Mart. Co Galway.