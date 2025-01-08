Organic movements

Movements of organic manures which were recorded by the exporter before the deadline of 31 December 2024 must be verified by the importer by the deadline of 14 January 2025.

If such movements are not verified then they will not be accepted by the Department and in some cases could have implications for staying within Nitrates stocking rate limits. As such, it is vital that any outstanding movements are verified.

TAMS tranche opening

The opening date for tranche six of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) has been pushed back to 23 January from the previous date of 9 January.

The delay in opening tranche six is to facilitate development work on the new 60% grant aid for nutrient storage investments.

The closing date of 7 March for tranche six remains unchanged.

The system can still be used to address queries, upload outstanding documents and submit payment claims.

Draft submissions can also be progressed with the exception of new nutrient investments.