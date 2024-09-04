Farmers wishing to submit an application under the fourth tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) need to act fast, as the application window closes on Friday, 6 September 2024.

In the past, the closing date for submitting applications was midnight on the day of closing, but in at least the last tranche the application window closed at 5pm. This is an important point to note to ensure you do not miss out.

Tranche five of TAMS III will likely open for applications on Saturday, 7 September, although this has not been confirmed as of yet by the Department.

The closing date for tranche five has, however, been confirmed as Friday, 6 December 2024.

The option is still available for farmers to purchase mobile equipment following an application, before being granted approval. In such cases, the risk of failing to receive subsequent approval lies with the applicant and unsuccessful applications (in the case of the tranche being oversubscribed) will be carried forward to subsequent tranches, where applicable. Fixed investments cannot be progressed with until approval has been granted.

Application progress

Table 1 details the status of applications submitted under tranche three, as of last week. There were another 305 applications approved in the last week and 13 rejected.

This brings the number of applications still in progress to 1,301 applications, or 34% of the 3,799 applications submitted. It is not surprising that the highest number of applications awaiting approval are those in the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, with these entry routes by far the most commonly selected.

Table 2 details the status of applications. It is likely that a significant percentage of outstanding applications still in progress are ones which require further correspondence or dialogue between parties.