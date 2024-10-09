Ukraine – Cargo ship hit

A ship carrying 6,000 tonnes of maize was struck by a Russian missile this week in the port of Pivdennyi this week, raising fears about the risk to grain exports.

New Zealand – Trade deal

After just four months of negotiations, New Zealand has concluded a free-trade deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their fastest-ever negotiation.

India – Milk production increase

India’s milk output has increased by 67.8% in the decade between the 2012/13 season and the 2022/23 season.

Brazil – Another beef export record

Brazil’s beef exports set another record in September at 284,196 tonnes, beating the previous record of 265,775 tonnes set in July this year (ABIEC).