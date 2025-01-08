UK – consumers eat more lamb

Despite rising prices, UK consumers bought 6% more lamb in 2024, reversing two years of declining sales, according to the AHDB, the levy board in England.

USA – beef imports increase

The USDA reports that the US imported just under 1.5m tonnes of beef in 2024, a 19% increase on the previous year, with 4,798 tonnes coming from Ireland.

Ukraine – EU export quotas

Ukraine has introduced export quotas to control grains, oilseeds and poultry sales to the EU in order to prevent the EU triggering a safeguard mechanism to restrict imports.

Chile – country of origin labeling

Legislation requiring dairy products on sale to carry country of origin labeling and other information comes into effect from Thursday 9 January.