UAE – trade deal with NZ

The UAE and New Zealand this week signed the trade deal agreed last September, which will reduce or eliminate 98% of New Zealand exports to the UAE.

Uruguay – factory consolidation

The five largest beef companies accounted for 78% of the cattle processed in Uruguay in 2024, their highest ever share (WBR).

USA – bird flu detected

Bird flu has been detected at three poultry businesses in Maryland and Delaware, close to Washington DC and affecting over 500,000 chickens.

Britain – festive meat winners

Retail sales of turkey, chicken and gammon all recorded volume increases in the lead-up to Christmas 2024 compared with the previous year.