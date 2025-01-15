UAE – trade deal with NZ
The UAE and New Zealand this week signed the trade deal agreed last September, which will reduce or eliminate 98% of New Zealand exports to the UAE.
Uruguay – factory consolidation
The five largest beef companies accounted for 78% of the cattle processed in Uruguay in 2024, their highest ever share (WBR).
USA – bird flu detected
Bird flu has been detected at three poultry businesses in Maryland and Delaware, close to Washington DC and affecting over 500,000 chickens.
Britain – festive meat winners
Retail sales of turkey, chicken and gammon all recorded volume increases in the lead-up to Christmas 2024 compared with the previous year.
