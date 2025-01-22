Brazil - environment protection

The governor of Mato Grasso, Brazil’s largest agricultural state, said he would veto a bill which would have allowed further development of Amazon forests for agriculture.

US - bird flu warning

The state of Georgia confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in a commercial flock. An outbreak triggers export restrictions, which could lead to losses of about $34m (€32.5m) for producers in the state.

Ukraine - exports drop

Agricultural exports dropped by 35% in December when compared with the same month in 2023. A government spokesperson said it was due to the introduction of a new law aimed at reducing tax avoidance in the sector.

China - record imports

China imported the most soybeans on record in 2024, as buyers in the country rushed to get deliveries completed ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump and the possible imposition of fresh tariffs.