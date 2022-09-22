A general view of proceedings during the World Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co. Laois. \ Donal O' Leary

The final day of Ploughing 2022 will start off wet in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Rain is forecast from the early hours until around lunchtime. It will clear in the afternoon giving way to dry and sunny conditions, Met Éireann has forecast.

Highest temperatures will range from 14°C to 17°C.

Some 115,500 people attended day two of the National Ploughing Championships, a new record daily attendance for organisers.

The previous record was set in 2019, when 113,500 people filed through the gates.

Political party leaders were out in force on day two.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responding to an @farmersjournal question at #Ploughing2022 "The primary producer has to be rewared for the work that they do. We need consistency of return to plan for the long-term." pic.twitter.com/YkMTxu9yKF — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) September 21, 2022

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal breakfast briefing that the “full focus” of Government will be on delivering for farmers in the budget next week.

Minister @McConalogue speaking at @farmersjournal #Ploughing2022 breakfast briefing says the “full focus” of Government will be on delivering for farmers in next week’s budget. He accepts challenge of nitrates reduction for dairy sector but says it is driven by EU @agriculture_ie pic.twitter.com/XrJhh2kUAx — Barry Murphy (@BarryMurphyIFJ) September 21, 2022

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was also present on day two. He told the Irish Farmers Journal that there will be no increase in inheritance tax for farmers while Fine Gael is in Government.

Stay tuned to the Irish Farmers Journal for the third and final day of Ploughing 2022 on Thursday.