Report encourages older farmers to retire and pass on land
According to MEP Mairead McGuinness, a new report highlights the need for older farmers to retire and that governments should retain support to help young farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Anthony Jordan on 20 November 2017
Related Stories
By William Conlon on 15 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 October 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...