Post-breeding management

Flocks lambing in the first half of March are now coming to the end of their breeding season. The merits of removing rams for preferential treatment in a timely manner were discussed in detail in recent weeks.

Re-joining rams after breeding can be tricky, as they re-establish the pecking order in the group. Confining rams to a small space for a period will generally help rams to become accustomed to each other again and reduce fighting.

Where rams are being turned back to grass, then having rams hungry and turning them out later in the day is also said to help reduce fighting.

Where rams are being sold, it is worth noting that there are significant differences between plants in prices offered, with quotes ranging anywhere from less than €3/kg to upwards of €3.60/kg. Carcase weights are also a significant factor, with rams with paid limits ranging from 40kg to 50kg.

Reports remain variable regarding ewe condition. Many farmers who had ewes falling below optimal condition at breeding report ewes performing well during the breeding season, with a high percentage recovering to the desired condition.

It is important to assess ewe condition and segregate any ewes which have not regained condition as it will be much easier to address body condition when ewes are in mid-pregnancy.

Lice or scab

The deterioration in ground condition is making it easier to quickly identify sheep with external parasite issues with soil contamination of fleeces from scratching.

Lice and scab are the two main culprits at this time of year, but other ailments such as fungal infections including mycotic dermatitis can also be at play. It is for this reason that it is important to identify the route of the problem.

This is particularly important where sheep are not being dipped, as there is no alternative solution that addresses both sheep scab and lice. Injectables should be used as a last resort, owing to an increased risk of anthelmintic resistance.

Where there is no other option, it is vital that you abide by manufacturers guidelines, as two treatments or a higher dose rate are required for some products when treating scab.

Manufacturers’ guidelines should also be closely followed where treating for lice. It is also worth noting that both scab and lice can be present at the same time. When in doubt, your vet will be able to collect a skin sample for analysis under a microscope.

Sheep scab mites are brown in colour, round and are tiny – barely visible to the naked eye. They feed on flesh and are generally found on the skin where scabby lesions and wool loss are characteristic of scab.

In contrast, lice are easier seen by the naked eye and move through the wool. Lice are long and shaped similar to a wasp, with a yellow or pale brown colour.

Clean livestock policy

The deterioration in ground conditions also brings the clean livestock policy back in to the spotlight, although issues still remain relatively low.

Where transporting sheep with wet fleeces, fasting sheep in advance of transport can greatly help, along with using an adsorbent material on the floor. There is much more scope for factories to take remedial action where sheep are presented with dry fleeces.