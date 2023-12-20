Over 52,000 sheep were sold through the ring in Kenmare Mart in 2023.

There was a slight lift in prices lambs at Kenmare Mart on Monday at its final sheep sale of 2023.

Almost 200 lots totalling 970 sheep went through the ring, with store lambs providing the bulk of what was on offer.

Demand was steady, with crossbred lambs close to 30kg making about €2/kg.

Lowland lambs were scarcer, but made over €2.30/kg.

There was also a slight improvement in Scotch lambs they made from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Heavier butcher lambs were scarce, but, at the top end of trade, 45kg lambs were making around €130 to €146.

Improvement

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Dan McCarthy said: “We had a good improvement on the heavier lamb and there seemed to be a few more people looking for the lighter lamb around the 30kg mark.

“The lighter Scotch lamb was still struggling, but there seemed to be a bit more life in them this week.”

The market for light hill lambs can be tricky at the best of times, but this year has been especially difficult for them, according to Dan.

“That small mountain Scotch lamb that is coming in off the hill at 20kg to 25kg has been a tough sell all year.

“There’s absolutely no market for them this year. There was weeks when it was a struggle to get bids of even €20 or €22.”

Weather woes

“Weather played havoc with the market for them, as the rain made it hard for farmers and our regular buyers up the country had no grass, so they weren’t able to chance them on like they would other years.”

He added that people in the Kenmare area won’t be sorry to see the back of 2023 after all the rain.

“We didn’t get much of a sun tan anyway, it was raining nearly every day except for a couple of weeks in September when there was a bit of hay got. Even to get a dry day to dip sheep this year was tough.”

Despite the difficult weather, the Kerry mart saw about 52,000 sheep traded this year, keeping it at a similar level to other years.

“Thank God, people are supporting and staying with us. It’s a pity prices weren’t better, but we’re thankful for the buyers from up the country that buy the lambs for us.

“We’re lucky enough that way, but they just weren’t making big money for the farmer.

“This year has been a tough year on sheep farming and a tough year on farming in general. There’s only another two weeks in it, so hopefully next year will be better.”

In pictures

These ram lambs weighed 37.6kg and sold for €97 (€2.58/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 27.6kg and sold for €51 (€1.85/kg).

These organic certified ram lambs weighed 30.4kg and sold for €67 (€2.20/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 38kg and sold for €97 (€2.55/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 32.5kg and sold for €82 (€2.52/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 27.7kg and sold for €69 (€2.49/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 27.8kg and sold for €60 (€2.16/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 28.7kg and sold for €71 (€2.47/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 25kg and sold for €52 (€2.08/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 32kg and sold for €75 (€2.34/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 31.4kg and sold for €80 (€2.55/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 23.5kg and sold for €40 (€1.70/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 29.9kg and sold for €63 (€2.11/kg).