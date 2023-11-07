These four Texel-cross ram lambs weighed 46kg and sold for €125/head.

Drumshanbo Mart continues to get big numbers of sheep at its weekly sheep sales on Thursdays at the Co Leitrim venue.

Mart manager Eoin Kane said that numbers will likely get smaller in the next few weeks.

Heavy lambs were in short supply and some of the best-quality heavy lambs sold for as high as €90 to €100 with the weight.

Heavier lambs lacking flesh were back at €80 to €90 with the weight.

Good-quality lowland lambs in the 45kg to 47kg weight bracket were selling from €125 to €135/head.

Store lambs

Store lambs were also met with solid demand, with a number of store lamb buyers in attendance at Thursday’s sale.

Light hill lambs sold for between €1.50/kg and €1.70/kg, while those with flesh weighing from 30kg to 35kg sold for €1.80/kg to €2.00/kg.

Cull ewes sold for a range of prices from €70 for lighter ewes to over €120/head for heavier fleshed ewes.

A number of hill hoggets were sold ranging in price from €90 for lighter types to €120 for heavier better types.

“We’ve probably seen the peak of lamb sales in Leitrim, but there is still good demand from farmers for store lambs for grazing over the winter months,” Eoin said.

In pictures

These six breeding ewe hoggets weighed 45kg and sold for €105/head.

These three ewe lambs weighing 31kg sold for €78/head.

These three two-year-old ewes weighed 56kg and sold for €91/head.

This Texel-cross ram lamb weighed 50kg and sold for €146.

These three ram lambs weighed 35kg and sold for €97/head.

These eight hogget ewes weighing 38kg sold for €117/head.

These five Texel-cross ram lambs weighed 33kg and sold for €85/head.