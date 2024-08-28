This pen of first-prizewinning Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €360/head.

The Borris Ewe Breeders Association had its second annual show and sale of hoggets and ewe lambs last Saturday in Leinster Co-Op Mart in Borris, Co Carlow.

Breeding sheep sales have been cruising high over the last few weeks, with some exceptional prices being paid for hoggets at special sales in marts over the country.

Borris was no exception, with buyers travelling long distances to secure their 2024 breeding hogget supplies last Saturday.

Just under 500 hoggets were sold on Saturday, with almost all hoggets finding a new home, resulting in a 90% clearance rate.

Hogget trade

The hogget trade continued where it left off at the first sale, with the majority of pens of hoggets making between €280 and €330/head, with a top price of €360 hit on a few occasions.

Tomas McCarthy from Knocksquire secured the top price of €360 for his first-prizewinning pen, while John Egars from Ballynattin took home €345 for his pen of 10 ewes.

Sheedy O’Kelly took the third-prizewinning rosette with his pen of ewes making €300.

A smaller entry of 300 ewe lambs saw a good trade, with less heavy lambs on offer compared with other years.

Top call

Top call went to Tomas and Padraig Joyce, Knockroe, for their pen of ewe lambs weighing 52kg and selling for €245/head.

Ewe lambs generally sold for between €130 and €200/head.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, group chair Maurice O’Donoghue said: “A lot of work goes into this sale every year and I’d like to thank the committee and the Leinster Marts staff for the huge effort that they put in for the sale to be a success every year.

“Breeders also deserve a huge amount of credit in the sheep that they brought out for sale, which were met with great demand from buyers all over the country.”

The final Borris ewe breeders’ sale will take place on Saturday 7 September and will include a show and sale of Cheviot sheep.

In pictures

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €360/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €320/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €315/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €260/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €280/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €300/head.

This pen of Suffolk x ewe lambs weighed 38.5kg and sold for €145/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot ewe lambs weighed 42.5kg and sold for €135/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot ewe lambs weighed 47.5kg and sold for €235/head.

This pen of 11 Suffolk x Cheviot hoggets sold for €325/head.

This pen of 10 Suffolk x Cheviot ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €245/head.