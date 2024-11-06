Sheep welfare scheme payments:

Advance payments totaling €14.36m were paid to 15,465 farmers participating in the National Sheep Welfare Scheme. The Department explains that this equates to 91% of participants leaving over 1,500 farmers to receive payment.

Commenting on the importance of getting payments out to farmers as quickly as possible Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his Department will continue to process as a matter of urgency all remaining cases as they meet scheme criteria.

The Minister urged applicants who have received correspondence to respond as quickly as possible to ensure payments can be processed. This includes farmers furnishing proof that actions have been completed as required. Any queries should be directed to the sheep schemes section helpdesk at 057-8674422 or email sheepscheme@agriculture.gov.ie.

It is also a good time to ensure the scheme action record book has been completed, as records need to be retained under the scheme and available if sought for inspections.

Grass management:

The mild weather combined with low rainfall levels for the time of year is underpinning much better grass utilisation and helping to extend the grazing season. Regrowth on closed paddocks has been quite good, but the temptation should be resisted to go back in and graze these swards – the grass present will be far more valuable next spring. Most farms with mid-season lambing flocks still have no challenge in meeting targets of having 40% of the grazing area closed by mid-November and 60% by late November.

Replenishing nutrients:

I attended a discussion group meeting this week where the merits of applying potash and lime were discussed, given some farms have an opportunity with trafficable soils and low rainfall levels forecast. Many farmers were unaware that potassium can be applied after the deadline for applying chemical nitrogen and phosphorus once ground conditions and weather allow.

It is also a good time to think about getting soil samples taken where an up-to-date analysis is not available. A period of three months plus should pass between the application of chemical and organic nutrients and taking samples.

Hill flock breeding:

Some reports point to a higher number of hill ewes in some flocks falling below an optimum body condition score for joining with rams. The target condition for hill flocks is a condition score of upwards of 3 and no less than 2.5. Where there is a higher number of ewes lacking condition, it will obviously not be possible to cull excessive numbers.

Checks should be completed to ensure that underlying health issues or mouth problems are not present that would impede ewes gaining condition. Where possible, segregating such ewes for preferential treatment during or immediately post-breeding will deliver benefits in trying to rectify condition when it is easier to do so.

Pneumonia issues: Reports indicate the higher than normal temperatures could be contributing to health issues, including pneumonia in lambs being housed for finishing. It is important to ensure that ventilation is adequate and that pens are stocked appropriately. Lambs should be closely monitored to pick up any signs of ill health quickly.