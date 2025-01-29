These five crossbred ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €216 each (€4.15/kg) in Raphoe Mart this week.

As factories have pulled quotes for a second consecutive week, prices are failing to reach the heights set around mart rings just a few short weeks ago.

Some mart managers report a slippage in price of up to €12/head for heavy lambs up on 55kg, though others are reporting trade to be similar to last week.

Factory agents are still keen to source good-quality, fleshed lots, but are still mindful of the what they can pay in relation to base quotes.

Lack of flesh is still being penalised, with anything up to 25c/kg of a cut being applied by buyers.

Butcher lambs between 50kg and 55kg are selling for between €200 and €218/head or €3.89/kg and €4.15/kg, with the higher end of price per kilo being paid for clean, even batches of lambs with a high kill-out potential.

Numbers of both store and factory lambs were low this week due to weather conditions, with some marts also not operating due to storm damage or a lack of internet or electricity.

Factory-type lambs between 45kg and 50kg are selling between €4/kg and €4.20/kg in the main, with very few lots failing to reach €4/kg, as those lacking flesh are being bought for further finishing.

Despite the pressure on finished lamb price, store lambs are still seeing huge demand and strong prices being paid, with up to €4.29/kg being paid for lowland lots with decent flesh cover.

Lesser types that are unlikely to reach maximum kill-out weights before the season ends are selling below the €4/kg mark, while quality hill-type ram lambs are selling similar to last week and are achieving €3.65/kg to €3.80/kg.

Most marts are reporting a steady trade for cull ewes, with Athenry Mart even seeing a rise in average price of 8c/kg to €2.53/kg.

Well-fleshed, heavy ewes are still capable of reaching €200/head and above, with some exceptional lots still broaching the €270/head mark.

Plainer-quality lots are selling from €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg. Fleshed hill types are hitting close to the €2/kg mark, while poorer-quality hill types are ranging from €1.30/kg to €1.70/kg-plus.