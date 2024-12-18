Factories have increased lamb prices by another 20c/kg to 30c/kg over the last week, in a final play to try and hold market share and entice higher numbers forward. Opening prices are in the region of €8.60/kg to €8.70/kg for quality assured lambs, with highest prices topping €8.90/kg.
While the kill increased by 3,528 head to 44,793, it remains almost 20,000 head below the corresponding week in 2023. Year-to-date throughput now stands over 350,000 head lower, despite prices running on average €1.25/kg higher than in 2023.
Factories remain keen to try and increase throughput, with tight numbers making it exceptionally challenging to fill orders and develop any real cushion in supplies.
