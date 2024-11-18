The latest Bord Bia sheep dashboard report shows Irish lamb prices averaging €7.59/kg for the week of 9 November.

The Irish farmgate lamb price has recorded a sustained period of performance exceeding returns paid to British farmers.

This excludes VAT of 5% paid as a top-up to farmers not registered for VAT. When added in, the Irish lamb price averages €7.97/kg showing that producers trading at the top end of the market are securing returns well above the going rate to pull prices to such an average.

The British farmgate price strengthened in the last week but at €7.51/kg is still lagging behind.

Northern Ireland prices

The drop in British prices over the last month and increase in farmgate prices in Northern Ireland has reduced the normal differential in price of 30c/kg to 50c/kg to just 6c/kg with prices in Northern Ireland averaging €7.45/kg.

Meanwhile, French lamb prices continue to trend well above others in Europe with the latest price recorded at €9.79/kg.

Farmers in Spain are also enjoying vibrant market returns averaging €9.08/kg.

Australian lamb prices have dipped slightly to €4.90/kg while prices in New Zealand have firmed over the last three weeks and now average €4.49/kg.