Last week’s sheep kill has reached a new low for the time of year with just 37,719 head slaughtered.

This is a further drop of 3,322 head on the previous week and equates to a reduction of 21,528 head when compared with the corresponding week in 2023.

Throughput in the last fortnight is running over 40,000 head lower than in 2023, with year-to-date throughput now running 272,531 head lower.

Factories were holding firm in base quotes offered, with most operating from an opening quote of €7.70/kg for quality assured (QA) lambs.

However, the two ICM plants have moved their base quote for QA lambs to €7.80/kg for Thursday.

The greatest percentage of lambs are now trading from €7.80/kg to €7.90/kg. Top prices paid to groups and regular sellers are reaching (and exceeding) €8/kg when agreed conformation bonuses are included.

It is clear that sellers handling very large batches of sheep and trading at the top end of the market are securing returns of upwards of €8/kg, with this especially evident in the trade for lambs in mart sales.

However agents are holding firm against paying €8/kg to individual sellers and instead remain more interested in doing deals on weight or transport costs, where applicable.

A standoff has developed in some deals, with agents willing to lose out on sheep rather than risk a bidding war.

Many plants have reduced their days processing activity as a result of reduced throughput.

Ewe trade

The live ewe trade has moved well ahead of the dead trade (see mart comment below).

Ewe and ram throughput is also running well below 2023 levels, with just 3,807 sheep slaughtered last week, over 2,700 lower than the corresponding week in 2023.

Ewe quotes remain in the region of €3.70/kg to €4/kg in the main sheep processing factories, with Ballon Meats remaining well out in front with its quote of €4.40/kg for ewes.

The differential between the live and dead trade and renewed demand for heavier ewes should serve to encourage producers to assess the best route to market.

Northern Ireland

It is a similar story in Northern Ireland, with the live trade in marts surpassing factory returns for a significant percentage of slaughter-fit sheep.

Base quotes have increased to £6.30/kg to £6.40/kg or the equivalent of €7.51/kg to €7.63/kg at Wednesday afternoon’s exchange rate of 83.4p to the euro. Regular sellers are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher.

The number of sheep exported south for direct slaughter fell again last week by 1,142 head to 3,932 sheep.

Reports indicate that upwards of 2,000 sheep continue to be exported to Britain and the Netherlands.

British prices jumped last week by 25p/kg to average £6.50/kg (€7.74/kg), with reports indicating further upward movement this week.