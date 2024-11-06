These advanced payments will mean 91% of all eligible applicants in the scheme will be paid in the coming days, according to the Minister. \ Philip Doyle

Advanced payments totalling €14.36m under the 2024 National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) are being issued to farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the rollout of the payments to 15,465 sheep farmers on Wednesday 6 November.

Participants in the 2024 NSWS are required to complete two actions to receive the full payment of €8 per ewe.

This will be in addition to payments farmers may be eligible for under the Sheep Improvement Scheme where they are participating in that scheme also.

Referring to the increase in payments for sheep farmers, Minister McConalogue said this demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the sheep sector.

“When combined with the €12 per ewe available under the CSP Sheep Improvement Scheme, the NSWS payment means that sheep farmers this year will receive €20 per ewe.

“In Budget 2025, I have further increased this payment by a further €5 per ewe. This is a 150% increase in funding - from €10 to €25 - since I became Minister and is by far the largest payment ever made to sheep farmers.”

Payments

Applications for the NSWS, which is a one-year scheme, opened on 8 April 2024 and closed for applications on 21 May 2024.

These advanced payments will mean 91% of all eligible applicants in the scheme will be paid in the coming days, according to the Minister.

“I fully realise the importance of getting payments out to applicants as quickly as possible,” added Minister McConalogue.

“My Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria, but I would urge applicants in the scheme who have received correspondence from my Department to respond as quickly as possible to ensure their payment can be processed.”

