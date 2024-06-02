There was a steady crowd viewing sheep shearing competitions throughout the day, with peak viewing in the afternoon.

Thousands of patrons flocked to day one of the Kepak All-Ireland and International Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships on Saturday.

The heats and semi-finals in the novice, junior and intermediate competitions entertained patrons throughout the day, while a highlight of day one was the family shearing event and wool handling competitions.

The competition steps up a notch for day two of the championships on Sunday, with elite shearers competing for the top accolades in the senior, open and country tests.

The shearing schedule for day two is outlined below, but it is important to note that the shearing competitions are only part of an extensive offering for all the family.

A rare breeds display, sheep dog training demos, cookery demos and sheep fashion show were big hits on day one, while commercial exhibitors were busy throughout the day.

The sheep shearing competitions are being broadcast live for those who cannot attend the event and can be viewed at www.shearfest.ie.

Sunday 2 June: shearing competitions

7.30am: competitor check-in.

8am: competitions begin.

Running order:

Blade heats.

Senior heats.

Open heats.

Blade semi-finals.

Senior semi-finals.

Open semi-finals.

Junior final.

Intermediate final.

Junior test V Lochearnhead, Scotland.

Intermediate test V Corwen, Wales.

Senior test V Northern Ireland.

Open test V Wales.

Blade final.

Senior final.

Open final.

8pm: gates open for Martbeat.

Music acts headlined by Michael English and Cliona Hagan.