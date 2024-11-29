Gerry Rice, sheep scanner and breeder on the Cooley Peninsula in Co. Louth. \ Philip Doyle

The Protect Cooley Peninsula group is hosting a public meeting in relation to a 15km greenway on the Co Louth peninsula.

The group previously held a tractorcade protest from Cooley to Dundalk in September and is now holding a public meeting and fundraiser at St Patrick’s GFC, Lordship.

The event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday 3 December and aims to update affected residents on the proposed greenway. A fundraising raffle will also take place on the night.

Louth County Council, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has developed the plans for a 15km route for the Dundalk to Carlingford greenway.

Spokesperson for Protest Cooley Peninsula Matthew McGreehan said that the group will need to raise funds if further action is required.

“We’re updating people to where [Protect Cooley Peninsula] are at and that we have no reply from the submissions that we made,” he said.

“We’re having a fundraiser on the night to put a bit of a fund together, in case we need it; there’s a lot of administration involved so far and I’m not even talking about the future.”

Opposition

Cllr Andrea McKevitt confirmed that individual responses will be issued to people who made submissions about the greenway in January 2025.

Local county councillors and soon-to-be elected TDs have also been invited to the event to speak to residents.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) met with senior officials of the local authority this week to highlight the serious reservations and concerns of farmers over the proposed Dundalk to Carlingford greenway.

The IFA cited the fear of compulsory purchase orders, the increase spread of TB and issues of privacy as the main issues of concern for local farmers and estimated that the project could impact between 200 to 300 farmer/landowners.

The Protect Cooley Peninsula group is urging anyone affected in the local area to attend the meeting.

Read more

Cooley farmers say threat of CPOs for greenways must be scrapped

Concerns among Louth farmers around ‘untenable’ greenway - IFA

Land use policy among main topics at Teagasc/CAFRE uplands symposium