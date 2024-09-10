Recent industry-led water quality campaigns outlining the Farming for Water EIP along with refocusing of National and European policy towards wider sustainability practises over commercial activity will help.

However, a key factor in farm resilience and sustainability that is gaining traction is diversity and inclusivity within the family farm. Diversity and inclusivity are not only a key social consideration in creating a more equitable and meritocratic industry, but creates more profitable and resilient business.

A key component of diversity and inclusion is fostering innovation, which will be an essential strategic requirement if Irish agriculture is to achieve legally binding objectives under the EU Green Deal.

Recognising and valuing the contributions of women is a crucial element to diversity and inclusion in Irish farming.

According to recent statistics released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine's (DAFM) National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture report, which is based on the CSO's 2020 census of agriculture, women’s roles within agriculture are changing rapidly.

Although they represented just 13% of all farm holders in 2016, their involvement in running farm businesses is much higher than this figure suggests. It found that females were participating in the daily management of 87% of farms – a fact which illustrates the increasing levels of engagement by women in their family enterprise.

However, despite showing increasing interest towards owning or co-owning farms – as indicated by over half (55%) wanting so - only 32% registered themselves as co-owners during 2020, thus proving that there still exists many challenges facing women before being able to fully engage themselves into agricultural activities as leaders or decision-makers.

The inception of specialist female organisations - Dairy Women Ireland, Women in Agriculture - along with strong female role models in Macra, the ASA and farm representative organisations shows us the unbridled strategic potential available to farming families within their own homes.

All stakeholders advising or interacting with farming families have a key role in fostering inclusivity and diversity. At a professional service level, it could be a simple request that all parties attend important meetings. At a supplier level, setting up client accounts in joint names may serve as the opening needed to prompt internal discussion.

Initiatives such as female KT groups, along with the WFCIS under TAMS, are heartening initiatives under DAFM, but private entities all have a responsibility to champion inclusion and diversity at every opportunity.

Increasing opportunities for women in agriculture and business development is a key pillar under the EU Farm to Fork and a strategic objective (SO 8) under Ireland’s own CAP Strategic Plan.

A multi-faceted approach is required to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in Irish farming. Any stakeholder who considers themselves an adviser holds a pivotal role in identifying the specific challenges faced by women and tailoring the services accordingly.

In farm family business, farms are more successful when all partners have a voice in farming practices, leading to a broader range of perspectives being considered, better informed decisions and increased engagement in the business.

Looking to our own business, a key component of FDC’s success has been its ability to foster diversity and inclusion at all levels of our business. Engaging the commitment and potential of our female leaders and staff has contributed to our sensational business growth founded in a sincere, considered, diverse and inclusive organisation.

