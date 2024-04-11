Kosimasi, a fish farmer, stands in front of a pond in Samu village, Malawi, where he and his community are fighting the terrible effects of climate change. \ Chris Gagnon/Concern Worldwide

In the Neno district of Malawi, farmer and father Kosimasi has been struggling with the increasing consequences of climate change for many years.

Unprecedented levels of rainfall have eroded the land and swept away his fishing ponds – the source of his family’s food, income and security for the future.

Adapt, rebuild, thrive

Kosimasi knows that if the rains will continue to come, the land will continue to erode, with devastating impacts. But with support, his whole community is now beginning to overcome the catastrophic effects of climate change.

Kosimasi says: “We learned from Concern Worldwide that nature has changed and we should change our farms.”

Concern’s climate-smart agriculture programmes have taught local farmers new irrigation methods and farming techniques, like how to dig swales and stabilise dams, to improve rainwater run-off.

Essential tools, such as water drums and slashers, as well as solar panels, are helping to protect crops from soil erosion, increase harvest yields and offer new opportunities for climate-resilient farming.

By working with the environment, Kosimasi is building a positive, lasting connection between the land and the families that rely on it for food.

“Everything is connected. We are using the fish pond to irrigate our crops on the land, and we are using the same crops to make the feed for the fish. We are not devastating the environment, we are busy taking care of the environment,” says Kosimasi.

A global connection

Unfortunately, Kosimasi’s story is an all too familiar one. Around the world, millions of people are being affected by changes to the climate and environment.

In Malawi, where the land supports 80% of the population’s livelihoods, climate shocks such as floods and droughts are pushing people to the brink of survival.

Here in Ireland, the effects of the climate crisis are starting to become more evident, with increased rainfall and flooding.

But in Malawi, where farmers like Kosimasi are on the climate frontline, adverse changes in climate are severely disrupting the natural balance of seasons that farmers have relied on for generations. Consecutive harvests are being destroyed, giving families no time to recover and no relief from the devastation.

As experts warn that more intense and more frequent droughts, floods and shocks are to come, millions are already being left without enough food to eat - and future generations are more vulnerable than ever.

In the past, the ponds Kosimasi and other farmers worked on would be swept away by flooding. \ Chris Gagnon/Concern Worldwide

Building resilience

Through kind donations, including gifts in wills, Concern is supporting climate adaptation, helping to provide the long-term support farmers like Kosimasi need to prepare for the future. It’s a vital connection between the work that can be done to adapt now and the legacy of a more secure future for generations to come.

And the long-term impacts are already evident. Thanks to the tools and training he received, Kosimasi’s fish farming business has flourished and he has also begun harvesting crops several times a year.

Thanks to these innovative new climate-smart farming techniques, local farmers like Kosimasi can protect their families and livelihoods from the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis. They can protect their families from life-threatening hunger, now and into the future.

A growing impact

“Everything is connected,” Kosimasi beams, as he explains how he was able to make fertiliser for the beds of his fishing ponds.

His ponds keep the land irrigated with nutrient-packed water, which helps to grow maize used to make fish feed. These new techniques have also meant Kosimasi can sell his fish and harvests at market, raising an income to build a new house for his family and send his daughters to school. And, most importantly, his family is no longer hungry thanks to their improved diets.

Through support from Irish donors, almost 40 farmers are now dedicated to conserving the Sayamika river and surrounding land, which means Kosimasi’s whole community is no longer at risk of deadly hunger.

Kosimasi at the pond in Samu village, where he now knows how to adapt to Malawi’s changing climate, and environment around him \ Chris Gagnon/Concern Worldwide

A lasting legacy

