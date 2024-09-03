Visitors are being offered a special walk-in service at the Department of Social Protection’s stand this year where the team will be on hand to help you to apply for, or renew, your public services card (PSC), including your free travel PSC.

If you get a new card or already have one, department staff will help you to set up your verified MyGovID account, which provides secure and easy access to a range of online Government services, including Agfood.ie, Revenue, the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) and MyWelfare.

Having a verified MyGovID account means you only need to sign up once and have just one password to use when accessing all online public services.

Quick and easy process saves time

Instead of making an appointment at one of the department’s public offices to obtain or renew your PSC, the Department of Social Protection is offering this service at the three-day event on a first-come, first-served basis.

All you need to remember is to bring proof of identity and address, plus your mobile phone. The team should be able to book you in and renew your PSC card in less than 10 minutes and will help you to apply for a new card in just under 20 minutes. If you want to renew your card, please bring it with you to the event.

To apply for a new PSC, you need to bring the following items with you:

Documents to prove your identity, such as your current Irish passport or your current Irish or UK driving licence or Irish learner driver permit.

Documents to prove your address, such as a household utility bill, an official letter or document, a financial statement or a property lease or tenancy agreement.

Your mobile phone (if you have one). If you bring your mobile with you, your number can be verified by the department. You need a mobile to access public services online.

Further information on obtaining a PSC is available at gov.ie/psc.

Visitors can also learn about changes to the State pensions

From 1 January this year, the State pension contributory became more flexible, meaning:

New applicants can now claim State pension contributory on any date between the ages of 66 and 70.

You may also qualify for an increased rate of payment if you chose to draw down after age 66.

Long-term carers, who spent more than 20 years providing full-time care to an ill or disabled person, may now be entitled to State pension contributory or a higher rate of State pension contributory.

You can continue to work full-time after you claim your State pension contributory.

Visitors can ask staff about any pension queries on the stand or learn more at gov.ie/pensions.

Helpful advice

The department will also have general information available on its wide range of schemes and services, including income supports and employment benefits.

If you want to find out more about the new auto-enrolment retirement savings scheme, the community schemes run by the department, and the MyWelfare services available, staff will be available at the stand to answer all your queries.

Visit the Department of Social Protection’s stand in the Supporting Business | Supporting People marquee at Block 3 | Row 12 | Hub 204 in the Government of Ireland Village.

