Weather

The weather has allowed for a lot of winter planting to be done and while the rain has come heavy in recent days, this autumn has allowed farms to get winter crops in in bigger areas than they have in recent years and allowed for late crops to be harvested.

Many are still harvesting and face more challenging conditions as the weather turns. Use any opportunities you get in good conditions to harvest.

While some will continue to plant winter barley, winter wheat and winter oats are best suited to this time of the year. Crops will be slow to come up from now on. Watch out for slugs and crows.

Try and avoid applying slug pellets before rain, as they will not have the same impact.

Seed rates should be increased as the season goes on. At the end of October you are looking at a target plant count of 310 plants/m² for barley and 280 plants/m2 for wheat and an establishment percentage of about 70%. On a thousand grain weight of 55, that brings the seed rate to 244kg/ha for barley and 220kg/ha for wheat. Make sure to check the thousand grain weight.

The seed rate is the target plant count multiplied by the thousand grain weight divided by the establishment percentage.

Herbicides

Many have made the most of the good weather and applied herbicides to winter cereals. If land dries up and you have not applied a herbicide, then you should apply it if you get a chance as early application results in better control.

There are plenty of options out there for weed control. Chat with your agronomist for the best options on your farm.

If you have annual meadow grass, then you need to apply the herbicide as early as possible and use products like pendimethalin (Stomp Aqua, Tower), prosulfocarb (Defy/Roxy) and flufenacet (Firebird/Navigate). Avadex factor can only be applied pre-emergence to help with the control of blackgrass in winter barley and winter wheat.

Aphicide

An aphicide should be applied to crops sown in September or October at the two to three-leaf stage for best control of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV). It may not be possible to travel.

BYDV tolerant varieties will give some protection if you cannot get out, although some people advise farmers to spray these varieties. Research showed a slight yield benefit from spraying tolerant varieties in 2024, which was a high-pressure year for BYDV.

Tillage Day

Tillage Day takes place next week. On Thursday 7 November in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare. There will be discussions with farmers, agronomists, grain traders, policymakers and industry representatives.

The focus will be on the future of the sector and finding solutions to challenges faced inside the farm gate. Tickets are €49.99 and include a two-course lunch and refreshments.

There will be plenty of time to meet the trade and other farmers on the day. You can purchase tickets at ifj.ie/tillageday or by phoning 01-4199525.