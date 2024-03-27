Markets looked positive once again this week. Weather is a key element in this.

There were chances for those with grain in sheds to sell in the past few days, with quick bumps in prices of €10 to €15/t.

Some are no doubt looking at the poor weather in Ireland and Europe and thinking of holding on to grain.

Just know your costs if you are, because it may be likely that the trade has sufficient stocks to get them out until summer time if they bought at lower prices.

French wheat for December jumped by €12/t last week to €223.75/t and on Wednesday afternoon was at €220.25/t.

Maize and oilseed rape prices increased by similar margins last week. French rapeseed for November was at €454/t on Wednesday afternoon.

Bad weather in Europe is slowing down planting progress in many countries. Reports state 48% of the French spring barley crop was planted by 18 March. That’s behind the five-year average for the time of year of 89% complete.

The Free-On-Board Sebastian malting barley price for harvest 2024 has remained steady at €245/t.

One thing to watch this week is the prospective plantings report from the United States Department of Agriculture.

It will be published on Thursday 28 March and details the expected plantings and last year’s harvest for the main crops.

Markets will be closed on Good Friday and Chicago will reopen Monday, but the Euronext markets will be Tuesday.

There is dry weather in the US at present and this will most likely lead to earlier planting, but may be cause for concern on yields.

However, rain was forecast in the maize growing areas this week.

Oilseeds

Rapeseed is being supported by concerns over the EU crop, as well as the crops in Canada and Ukraine.

Soybeans also play into this market, so it is important to keep an eye on.

Brazil’s soybean harvest was almost 70% complete last week. Heavy rain hit Argentina and this may benefit some crops.

Native prices

Spot barley and wheat at home bumped up a bit, but came back down slightly.

Dry barley was reported at €205 to €210/t and dry wheat was at €210 to €215/t - some may have sold higher.

November barley is reported at around €210/t and wheat at €225/t.

At home, Tirlán offered growers base prices for harvest 2024 this week.

The co-op offered €185/t for green feed wheat, €175/t for green feed barley, €250/t for green feed beans and €415/t for green oilseed rape. All prices are dry unless green is stated.