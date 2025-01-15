Groundworks are underway at Boortmalt’s latest expansion in Athy.

The new addition to the plant will allow for 20,000t more malt to be produced on site, requiring an extra 25,000t of green barley.

This brings the plant’s total yearly requirement to well over 200,000t of green barley.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal this week, newly appointed CEO Stuart Sands welcomed the latest Bord Bia report, which saw a 13% increase in the value of Irish whiskey exports and a 3% increase in the value of beer exports.

“The market outlook probably still remains a little bit cautious in terms of what’s going to happen under the new American administration, but we look forward to continuing to create value and growth for the Irish drinks industry.”

Currently on track to be the first company in Ireland to pay farmers for reducing emissions and storing carbon, Boortmalt has big sustainability goals.

“Sustainability is a core value of our business,” he said, noting that there needs to be viability and prosperity for everyone in the supply chain.

“All of our major customers are very focused on sustainability as organisations. There’s probably a transition yet to happen in terms of the consumer fully understanding sustainability in that end product. I think that will come through in time.”

Prices

Boortmalt is currently working on forward price offers for harvest 2025.

“We’ll get those out to farmers through our merchants in the next number of weeks,” he said. The company is currently in talks with Teagasc on restarting its malting barley programme. Growers pay a research levy to the company.