Malting barley varieties being grown for Boortmalt are older than others on the market. / Philip Doyle

Since before Christmas Boortmalt growers have been ordering seed. Merchants were basing crop area off their tonnage at that time. Seed orders were made before contract cuts.

Those growing malting barley have to grow specific varieties. A number of these varieties are no longer at the top of the barley game.

Laureate was knocked off the recommended list two seasons ago. This means the Department of Agriculture no longer recommends farmers to grow the variety for reasons including disease resistance, straw strength, yield and quality. It hasn’t met requirements to be included in what is now a very competitive list of high-yielding, high-quality varieties.

Planet, a stalwart of spring barley, now performs poorly on resistance to some diseases and straw breakdown. These varieties require more attention, more pesticides and carry more risk. And they are less sustainable to grow.

Feedback from the trade was that the chance of a malting barley premium alleviated some of that risk. Now with a less than attractive price and contract cuts farmers have ordered seed for risky varieties to be sold to a feed barley market.

Farmers are business people. They understand if markets are under pressure, if less whiskey is being sold then less malt is needed. However, there was no indication of this given to growers. Boortmalt met farmers in December on its sustainability programme. They spoke to this publication on the Tillage Podcast and commented that markets were positive. A more-timely announcement before plans were made would make the news more palatable.