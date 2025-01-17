Dairygold has announced its minimum price for beans for the 2025 season. Dairygold will pay farmers a minimum contract price of €240/t for the 2025 season.

Farmers who purchase beans seed from Dairygold and choose to lock into the minimum price will be paid this price or higher at harvest.

The offer gives farmers confidence going into the planting season, as they are guaranteed that price for their produce. If the price goes up, they will be paid the higher price.

Head of agribusiness at Dairygold Liam O’Flaherty announced the price. He commented: “We’ve been championing beans. In 2024, it was great to see the tonnage of beans delivered into us.

“We’re committed again. We want to see more beans grown. It fits in well with rotations.”

Older prices

In 2024, Dairygold offered farmers a minimum price of €250/t for beans delivered at harvest at a moisture content of 20%. In 2023, that minimum price was €285/t and in 2022 it was €355/t.

The area of beans is expected to decline this year, as the winter cereal area has increased and some farmers struggled to get crops cut in 2024.

Farmers who do plant beans, peas or lupins will receive the protein payment, which came in at €493/ha in 2024. Farmers who plant a protein cereal mix crop received half of this payment at €246.50/t.