Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is considering the option of making Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) payments while removing the requirement to incorporate straw.

The minister said that an option he is considering as a means of achieving the objective of maximising fodder production, while ensuring the SIM funding of €10m is retained in the tillage sector this year, is to make payments to SIM applicants while removing the obligation to chop and plough in straw.

This would mean the straw remains available for sale and for winter fodder.

The minister intends to discuss this option with farm organisations when he meets them on Tuesday.

"My objective in not proceeding with the SIM as envisaged is to ensure that we do not pay for straw to be chopped now that we may need to prevent challenges with fodder this coming winter against a backdrop of depleted fodder reserves and poor growth rates so far this year.

"I indicated at the outset my commitment to consult with farm representatives and stakeholders on this proposal along with a commitment to ensuring that the €10m allocated for this measure stays within the tillage sector.

"I look forward to constructive engagements on this in meetings with farm representatives this week," said Minister McConalogue.

Scheme suspension suggestion

The announcement was made well into the winter barley harvest and as many farmers had already chopped and incorporated straw having entered into the scheme.

There was widespread uproar from tillage farmers and the wider farming community.

The IFA and the Irish Grain Growers Group met with the minister on Thursday, 18 July, and speaking at Energy and Farm Diversification show in Gurteen on Thursday he showed no sign that he would change his decision, citing fodder shortages as his reason for the move.

Huge effort from farm organisations and farmers lobbying TDs and politicians went in since the announcement on Wednesday.

The problem was also outlined as a whole farming issue as it set an example that a scheme could be pulled at any time.

