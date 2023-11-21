Most tillage farms in the Teagasc national farm survey were below 100ha in size, according to final figures announced this week.

The 2022 Teagasc national farm survey estimated that tillage farms make up 7% of the farm population.

Tillage farms of 2ha to 20ha in size and 20ha to 30ha in size accounted for 1% each of the total farm population.

Tillage farms of 30ha to 50ha and 50ha to 100ha accounted for another 2% of the population each and tillage farms of over 100ha in size accounted for 1% of the population surveyed.

Size

Tillage farms by size as a percentage of the farm population:

2ha to 20ha: 1%.

20ha to 30ha: 1%.

30ha to 50ha: 2%.

50ha to 100ha: 2%.

>100ha: 1%.

Total number of tillage farms as a percentage of the farm population: 7%.

The figures above show that the majority of tillage farms are below 50ha in size.

Age profile

Of 33 part-time farms in the survey, the average age of the farm owner was 61.3 years and 68.8% of those farmers were married.

This compares with an average age of 56.2 years and 78.8% married on 40 full-time tillage farms sampled.

Family farm income

Looking at family farm income on part-time farms and 18% of those farms brought in €20,000 to €30,000, while 21% of part-time farms had an income of €30,000 to €50,000 and 23% had an income of €50,000 to €70,000.

On full-time farms, 11% had a family farm income of €20,000 to €30,000, while 19% of farms had an income of €30,000 to €50,000.

Some 28% of farms had an income of €50,000 to €70,000, while 11% of farms had an income of €70,000 to €100,000.

On average, across all tillage farms, direct costs came to €67,727. Overhead costs amounted to €63,800. Total net expenses reached an average of €131,540 and costs were 64.2% of output on farms.

Summary of income

Teagasc commented that 6,246 tillage farms were represented in the national farm survey for 2022 and they earned an average of €76,013 - up 31% on the year previous.

Output increased due to higher prices and yields and production costs increased due to higher prices, especially for fertiliser and fuel.

Overall, Teagasc explained that income increased as the rise in output value outpaced the rise in production costs.

2023 incomes are set to decline dramatically from these levels.