The success of the harvest in the south-east now hinges on good weather to ensure grain quality is not compromised, an IFA tillage meeting in Enniscorthy heard.

With a €60/t gap currently opening up between Boortmalt’s malting barley price and the feed barley price, maximising the volume of barley that meets stringent malt barley quality requirements is vital for a viable 2024 for most growers.

Tirlán also contracts a significant tonnage of malting barley and food-quality oats across the region, attracting similar premium prices.

“A single 20t load of barley will be worth €1,200 more if it passes for malting,” John Muphy, the Wexford-based vice-chair of the IFA grain committee said. “At average yields, that’s the difference between making money and losing money”.

Kieran McEvoy, the IFA grain chair, encouraged farmers to consider the Baling Assistance Payment (BAP), and urged them to give sufficient notice if diverting fields from the Straw Incorporation Measure.

Intention

“Make sure to notify the Department in writing of your intention to withdraw SIM eligible parcels. This won’t invalidate your SIM eligibility, but is a necessary first step to applying for parcels to be switched to the BAP,” McEvoy said.

Teagasc adviser Ciaran Hickey also highlighted the value of cover crops, stressing the importance of planning ahead if thinking of grazing crops, remembering the need to have a sufficient and suitable lieback area, and to leave a 3m buffer zone unplanted around the margin of the field if planning to graze.