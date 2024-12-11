Payments totalling €4.8m have commenced to farmers under the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Wednesday 11 December that payments would be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

Tillage farmers who chopped or incorporated straw from cereal crops into the ground, increasing soil organic carbon levels, will receive these payments.

“The summer of 2024 was a challenging time, with reduced stocks of fodder leading to real pressure on supplies.

"Despite these pressures, I was able to ensure the SIM continued, while also supporting the production of fodder through the Baling Assistance Payment," Minister McConalogue said.

The Minister added that where farmers chose to withdraw from SIM in the summer and enter the Baling Assistance Payment scheme, they will receive payment in the early part of 2025.

Queries

Meanwhile, any outstanding payments due under the SIM will continue to be paid in the coming weeks as queries are resolved where farmers have partially or fully withdrawn from SIM.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their SIM payment can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422 or by email to SIM@agriculture.gov.ie.